Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $393.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

