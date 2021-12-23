Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.02. The company has a market cap of $463.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

