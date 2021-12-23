IRON Financial LLC Buys 871 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,728. The company has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

