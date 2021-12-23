IRON Financial LLC Invests $426,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Waters by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,874,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.35. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,351. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Waters Co. has a one year low of $243.03 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

