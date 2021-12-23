Sather Financial Group Inc Takes $301,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.42. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $174.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

