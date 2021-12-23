Sather Financial Group Inc Has $39.69 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 4.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.