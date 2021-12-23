General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.