Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,353,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $196.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

