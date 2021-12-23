MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,840,000 after purchasing an additional 392,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $291.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

