Clearstead Trust LLC Decreases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $158.48 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average of $190.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

