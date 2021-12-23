John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.32% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $43.92. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti cut Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

