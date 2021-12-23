John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 52,100 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 120.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in McAfee by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 598,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 99,019 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in McAfee in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 1,727.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 374,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 354,391 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 0.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

