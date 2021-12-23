69,784 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,706. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

