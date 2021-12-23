Pettee Investors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 1.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.36. 4,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.