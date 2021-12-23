Pettee Investors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $633.56. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,046. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.53. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

