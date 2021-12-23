Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. Enerplus accounts for about 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

