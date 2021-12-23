Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,183,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $285,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,571. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average is $243.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

