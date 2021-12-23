Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 570.9% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

