Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,594 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $30.46 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%.

