Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 161,786 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,014 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

