iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $21,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

IWX opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.