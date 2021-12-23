Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $119,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.