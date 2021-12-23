Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,743 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $304,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

