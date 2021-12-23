Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $433.69

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.69 ($5.73) and traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($3.03). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 240.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 102,879 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.90) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market cap of £429.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.49.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

