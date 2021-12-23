Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $433.69

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.69 ($5.73) and traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($3.03). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 240.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 102,879 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.90) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market cap of £429.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.49.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.