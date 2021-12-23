MMA Asset Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.