Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

BND opened at $85.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.56% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,652,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

