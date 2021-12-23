Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $101.34 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.