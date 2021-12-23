Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $172,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $454.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

