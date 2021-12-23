B&I Capital AG Cuts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.32% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $769,047 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of PEB opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

