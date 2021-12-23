Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund comprises about 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

PFD opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

