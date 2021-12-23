KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $38.19 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.