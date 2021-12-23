$934.86 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will announce $934.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.56 million and the highest is $1.18 billion. Range Resources posted sales of $598.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Range Resources by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Range Resources has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $26.48.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.