Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

