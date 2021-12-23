Sierra Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DISCA stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.
In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
