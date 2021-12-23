HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 957 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $58.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

