Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries comprises about 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

