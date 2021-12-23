John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Black Hills by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

