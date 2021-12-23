$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. Textron has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

