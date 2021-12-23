Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.