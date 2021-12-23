Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

