Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Intel by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

