Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 11,160 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

