Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 49,369 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.017 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

