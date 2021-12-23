Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $394.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.00. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

