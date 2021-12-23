Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $434.88 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $244,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4,468.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

