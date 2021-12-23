New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Lam Research worth $149,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $691.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $719.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

