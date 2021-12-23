New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,668 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Zoetis worth $181,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,094. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $241.57 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $241.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.98 and its 200 day moving average is $205.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

