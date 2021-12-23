New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,611 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,611 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $199,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $264.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

