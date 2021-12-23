Shaker Financial Services LLC Trims Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,297 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after acquiring an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 125,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 757,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.