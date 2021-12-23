Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Boosted by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

