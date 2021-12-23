Sierra Capital LLC Has $18.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

